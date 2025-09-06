King Charles, Prince William relationship: shocking revelations emerge

King Charles and Prince William only 'rarely speak informally', with the vast majority of their communication mediated by their private secretaries.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, the insiders have shared shocking details about King Charles and Prince William’s relationship.

The Prince of Wales and his family Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were, last week, in Scotland for the annual Balmoral gathering; but King Charles and William spent no time together privately during the trip.

The royal insiders claimed, as per the outlet, as King Charles battles cancer, “power is ebbing from Charles to William, as powerbrokers position themselves for a change of reign.”

The former palace aide has claimed, “Charles believes in tradition and continuity above all. William thinks many aspects of his father’s approach are outdated, preferring a more modern interpretation of monarchy.”

The friends of Prince William believe his clash with King Charles also reflects a deep personal rift between father and son.

The Prince has long carried the trauma of his parents Princess Diana and King Charles marriage and divorce, and his father’s affair with Camilla.



