Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson have pals rooting for them: Source

Photo: Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson 'so good' for each other: Source

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's sizzling chemistry has been raising eyebrows.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson had all eyes on them as they walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of The Naked Gun on July 28 and were smiling like a pair of teenagers in love.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together during the promo tour,” an insider told the outlet.

The source even addressed, “People are really excited for them and feel they’re good for each other at this point in their lives. They’ve both been through such heartbreak.”

The pairing may surprise some as Neeson, a widower since 2009, had previously admitted he was “out of the dating game.”

Anderson, meanwhile, has been married five times to four men, famously enduring a turbulent marriage with Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee.

However, while the speculation about her and Neeson has been growing, Anderson has made one thing very clear that it is not a stunt.

Accepting the Deauville 2025 Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival on Friday, the actress addressed the whispers head-on.

“I do not and will never feed into PR stunts,” Anderson told the audience during her speech.

“That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven,” she claimed.