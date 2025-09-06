Harry Styles happier than ever with Zoe Kravitz: Report

Photo: Harry Styles not ready to labelling Zoe Kravitz bond: Report

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been making headlines with their frequent step outs.

However, a new report of Page Six mentioned that the celebrities are not just sharing a fleeting fling.

According to insiders, the celebrity pair has been moving forward with their romance.

“They’ve kind of gone from 0 to 60,” one Hollywood insider mused.

However, a music source close to Styles told Page Six this is no casual hookup.

“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity,” the source explained.

The insider even added, “Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t something. But it’s very new and fresh, and they’re just having fun.”

Styles, 31, and Kravitz first sparked dating rumors back in August, though neither has commented publicly on their relationship.

The source added, “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”

The former One Direction star has been keeping a low profile since wrapping his massive two-year world tour in Italy in July 2023. Still, those close to him say this chapter feels different.

“This is the happiest Harry has ever been,” the insider noted.

“He’s just having a great time,” they remarked in conclusion.