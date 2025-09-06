Pamela Anderson absolutely falling for Liam Neeson: Report

Photo: Pamela Anderson deeply in love with Liam Neeson: Report

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's relationship is being viewed as nothing more than a clever PR move.

However, an insider privy to RadarOnline.com has been shutting that talk down.

“Everyone close to Pam knows that when she falls, she falls quickly and deeply,” the source shared.

“No matter what the nasty gossip says about this being fake, she’s absolutely falling for Liam,” they delcared.

“They’re not sure where things will lead, but they both know they want to keep spending time together,” the insider added.

The source even addressed, “As long as they bring joy to each other’s lives, they’re committed to seeing where this goes,” after which they signed off from the chat.

This latest claim lines up with Anderson’s own statement as she clarified that there are no “silly games” behind the romance.

On Friday, the 58-year-old actress appeared at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in France, where she addressed speculation that her relationship with The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson was a publicity stunt.

“I’m superstitious when it comes to love,” Anderson told the crowd. “And I’m not comfortable putting any piece of my romantic life out there.”

“I know I’ll fall in love over and over again on screen — that’s my job,” she went on.

“If we do it right, you’ll feel it, a kind of reflection. That’s the highest compliment. So, please keep your thoughts positive. I’m grateful for your good wishes. There are no silly games going on here. I’m sincere.”