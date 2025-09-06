Jamie Lee Curtis lifts the curtain on her mom Janet Leigh’s bold link to 'The Lost Bus'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed her late mom, Janet Leigh’s, surprising connection to her latest movie, The Lost Bus.

For those unversed, the Oscar-winning American actress and film producer served as a producer on Matthew McConaughey’s forthcoming movie, The Lost Bus.

At the 2025 Toronto Film Festival, Curtis shared she became part of the project in 2021 with Jason Blum and wanted to meet the real people behind the story.

She told the audience about meeting Kevin McKay, a bus driver who, with teacher Mary Ludwig, helped save children during the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

The Freakier Friday star quipped McKay opened up about “the last happy memory” he had with his mom before the fire, disclosing it was when he took his mother to see Curtis in the 2018 Halloween sequel.

She said, "That was very moving. Immediately, I felt a kinship. Then, I spoke to Mary. Mary was much more guarded than Kevin. Kevin was gregarious. Mary was a little more concerned."

Curtis went on to unveil Ludwig’s “weird connection” to her by recalling, "She said, 'My father dated your mother.' [I asked], 'For real?' I said, 'Where?' She said, 'Merced, California."

"Now, you guys know my mother as Janet Leigh, but before she was Janet Leigh, she was Jeanette Helen Morrison from Merced, Calif., and Mary Ludwig's father dated Jeanette,” the True Lies actress reported.

Moving forward, Curtis emphasised that "this moment with Kevin and Mary was born from something much bigger" and enjoyed "the fact that we're all here together with you at the world premiere of a movie about their story told by a master produced by a master, is just a thrilling, weird, connect-the-dots [moment]" before the event concluded.

It is significant to mention that The Lost Bus will be released in select theatres on September 19, before coming out on Apple TV+ on October 3, 2025.