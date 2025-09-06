 
King Charles to set strict conditions before meeting with Prince Harry?

King Charles to ensure safeguards before meeting Prince Harry upon UK visit, claims expert

September 06, 2025

King Charles is reportedly willing to meet his estranged son Prince Harry during his upcoming visit to the UK but he might set a strict condition.

According to a royal expert, the monarch may require a member of his staff to be present during the meeting.

The King will ensure transparency and avoid any potential misunderstandings after Harry leaked private details of his royal life in his bombshell book, Spare, and Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

“I don’t think Charles would be against meeting him, but I don’t think he’ll meet him alone. I would think there would be an aide there,” Ingrid Seward told Newsweek

This comes after royal expert Charles Rae told The Sun that a royal reconciliation meeting is unlikely.

He noted that Charles will be in Scotland for the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II during Harry’s visit, making a reunion difficult.

"The big problem is that Harry is flying 5,500 miles to London and the King is still 500 miles away in Scotland,” he told the publication.

The expert added, "It is unlikely you would expect the King would fly down again to have a cup of tea with Harry."

