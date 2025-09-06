David Duchovny unveils his take on poetry

Photo: David Duchovny opens new creative chapter

David Duchovny is opening a new chapter in his creative career.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the 65-year-old actor, writer, and singer-songwriter has gathered years of poetic musings into a new collection titled About Time.

“I’m just trying to ponder things from my particular point of view at that moment, and get to the heart of something,” he told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the acclaimed author Mary Karr has already praised the work, calling it “a helluva book of poems.”

“That’s what a poem is to me: I’ve got this feeling, it’s around this thing, or this event, or this person, and now I want to put that in a form that makes sense in some way — deal with this mystery of this feeling,” he added.

“It was interesting to go back through all the drawers and notebooks and files and find poems that I’d forgotten I’d written,” Duchovny shared with a laugh.

He concluded by saying, “Some of them made it into the book — and some of them should never have been written.”