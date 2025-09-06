Sydney Sweeney recalls 'crazy black eye' experience

Sydney Sweeney gets honest 'Christy' shooting experience

Sydney Sweeney picks up the role of boxing champ Christy Martin, so it's expected she would get, in her words, a "crazy black eye" during filming.

As the boxing drama biopic premieres at the Toronto Film Festival, the actress recalls the gruelling shooting experience, particularly the boxing scenes.

“I was getting pummeled,” she adds. “They were holding ice packs to my face in between takes. I was getting knocked up."

The star continues, "I had some gnarly bruises after that." Her "crazy black eye," meanwhile, was the result of reenacting a famous match between Christy Martin and Laila Ali in the movie.

The film's boxing sequences, which would be a treat to watch, required much work behind the scenes to shoot.

For example, Sydney reveals she filmed those scenes “back to back to back in a single week. I’d wrap after a 12-hour shoot, and then I’d go train for another two hours. That whole week was grueling.”

Besides her latest movie, the actress is under fire for a denim jeans ad campaign since its release.

However, the Madame Web star shut down the questions over the controversy and doubled down on promoting Christy.

"I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it," she tells Vanity Fair. "I’m not there to talk about jeans. The movie’s about Christy [Martin], and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

Christy will hit theatres on Nov 7.