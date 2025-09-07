Orlando Bloom gets honest about Legolas in 'The Hunt of Gollum'

Orlando Bloom seeks to play Legolas in 'LOTR: The Hunt of Gollum'

Orlando Bloom says he doesn't want any other actor to play Legolas, whom he played in The Lord of the Rings franchise.



As for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which is in development, the star, while appearing on the Today show, shares that he has not been approached to reprise his role.

“I have not heard a peep, actually. I don’t know. I know it’s focusing on Gollum, so anything’s possible,” the actor says. “It’s such an amazing part. I’m so grateful to have been a part of those movies. But I haven’t heard.”

He continues, “Listen, I’d hate to see anyone else play Legolas, you know what I mean? What are they going to do? Are they going to put somebody else in as Legolas?” As he jokes, “With A.I. they can do anything these days!”

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether the Sindar Elf prince would feature in the forthcoming movie, but another star, Ian McKellen, who plays Gandalf, teased last month that his character and Frodo Baggins will return.

“I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf,” the veteran actor shared. “Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to hit cinemas on Dec. 17, 2027.