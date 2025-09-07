Lizzo speaks out against music industry on social media

Lizzo airs rant on social media over music industry woes

Lizzo has an issue with the current state of the music industry, which she addresses in a recent social media post.



Taking to TikTok, the Grammy winner claims that the industry is currently in a state of "complete chaos," voicing her opposition to the "algorithmic model" in the music industry.

She continues her rant that musicians were previously “servicing songs out to certain channels and radio stations”, adding, “an increasingly congested internet space” meant there’s no clear channel out for people to put their music out and serve the masses.”

Despite having a strong following on TikTok, Lizzo shares that she still struggles to get the views, which she attributes to the solution: artists “have to serve your people."

She suggests they should make a private fan page and “have a dialogue with people that actually give a ****…”

In other news, Lizzo reflects on her weight loss journey in an interview with Women’s Health U.K.

“I like how I look now. I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs – I think I’m just a smaller version," she shares.

The Pink hitmaker continues, “Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same. Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you shouldn’t exist."'

Lizzo, meanwhile, released her third mixtape, My Face Hurts from Smiling, earlier this summer.