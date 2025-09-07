Patrick Schwarzenegger finally marries Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger says 'I Do' in Idaho

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are married!

The actor, who postponed his wedding last year to film the latest season of The White Lotus, has officially tied the knot with his longtime love Abby, as per DailyMail report.

Patrick and Abby's big ceremony took place in a breathtaking lakeside Gozzer Ranch country club in Idaho.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver reunite for son Patrick's wedding

For their big day, Patrick donned a cream tuxedo teamed with a set of black dress pants while Abby wore a full-skirted sleeveless cream dress with a full length veil.

On the other hand, bridesmaids donned buttermilk yellow gowns and groomsmen wore black tuxedos.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Pratt, famous parents of the actor, also reunited for the occasion. Meanwhile, Katherine Schwarzenegger arrived with her husband Chris Patt.

The duo, who began dating in 2015, got engaged in December 2023 but delayed their wedding due to Patrick Schwarzenegger’s acting schedule.

It is worth mentioning that the celebration came after a series of pre-wedding festivities, including Abby Champion's stylish bachelorette earlier this year.