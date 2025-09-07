Jamie Lee Curtis makes hilarious confession

Jamie Lee Curtis laughs hard over past hilarious autograph memory

Jamie Lee Curtis just gave everyone a moment to laugh.

While appearing on Stephen Colbert’s show, during the segment “Colbert Questionert” she had a rather hysterical moment.

The Freaky Friday star laughed uncontrollably when she was asked by the host to revealed one person she asked for an autograph.

The moment Late Show host Stephen asked who the Oscar winner had talked to for an autograph, Jamie had everyone hooked with not only her answer but the way she answered it.

“Urkel,” she answered under her continuous laughter.

She was referring to the famous nerd character Steve Urkel played by Jaleel White on the sitcom Family Matters, which ran between 1989 and 1998.

“Why?” the host asked, to which the she clarified through tears, “I was with my child.”

Assuming that Jamie got the autograph for her kid, Stephen asked: “Does your child still have it?”

“I have it in her scrapbook,” she answered.

Dramatically, Stephen then switched the vibe by asking, the next question on his card: “What happens when we die?”

Jamie replied, “I think we die... I think that’s it.”

“The ‘Colbert Questionert’ is known for vast tonal shifts...” the host quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that recently, Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her Freaky Friday role for the 2025 installment of the film, Freakier Friday, alongside Lindsay Lohan, which was released on August 8, 2025.