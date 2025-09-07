Prince Harry's one and only non-negotiable desire for Archie, Lilibet: ‘Won't give up'

Prince Harry’s hope for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet comes to light

Prince Harry seems to be holding out hope, and waiting for the chance to bring his children back to the UK its being reported.

It all comes as part of an admission by one of the prince’s own friends.

They spoke to The Sunday Times when delivering this news.

According to the friend, “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK,” despite the loss for taxpayer-funded security.

A big reason for that is because “he wants to be able to show his children where he grew up.”

And also because “he wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”

This report comes amid news that Prince Harry will soon be jetting off to the UK for the WellChild awards. Following this he is also rumored to be planning a sit down with King Charles for their peace talks.”

While no date or time has yet been set in stone, experts like Ingrid Seward believe it needs to happen because “Harry desperately needs the stardust of meeting his father.”

“He needs the glow of being the king's son to shine on him. I think Harry would be very keen to meet his father and as a parent I would think Charles would probably like to see him. Because Charles isn't seeing his grandchildren that must be really sad for him and if a meeting can be arranged without too much drama, he will see Harry.”