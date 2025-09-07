'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' cast discuses on set chemistry

Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington gush over Knives Out cast’s chemistry

It would be an understatement to say the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, was glad to be in the movie.

Brolin joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s new film for a Q&A at the film's world premiere screening at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Weapons star gushed over the cast’s intense chemistry and bonding.

"We literally didn't resort or default to the loneliness that one usually experiences on a set, you know, with whatever entourage they choose to bring," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"This was all us and just us in one [tent] all the time, by choice," he added.

His costar Kerry Washington weighed in, noting that the bonding and fun was a tad bit distracting.

"You know what's funny when I think back it's like we have this incredible group of phenomenally talented actors, and the most fun days were the days when we were all in a scene together, but they were also the days that we were the least professional because those were the days where we were cracking each other up, making each other break character," the actress said.

"So it was really fun to also like come together as a highly skilled group of artists and artisans, but then when we're all together, just be like kids in a playground," the Scandal star shared.

Glenn Close echoed their comments, saying; "We just became this wonderful ensemble company. And we kept each other company through the whole shoot," Close added.

"We were always in our tent laughing, sleeping, reading, getting to know each other. It's one of the great gifts to have such an intense experience with people who you know will be your dear friends for the rest of your life," she gushed.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is already gathering praise from critics and generating awards buzz. The film will get a limited theatrical release on November 26 and move to Netflix on December 12.