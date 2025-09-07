Meghan Markle faces tough choice ahead of Prince Harry UK visit

Meghan Markle’s UK plans under spotlight as Prince Harry royal reunion looms

Meghan Markle is yet to confirm if she will accompany her husband Prince Harry to his trip to the UK.

According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to return to her husband’s home country next week

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express that Meghan was “relieved” to leave Britain in 2020 when the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties.

He noted that returning to UK would be highly stressful for her, adding that her popularity in the country remains low, with a recent YouGov poll showing only 21% in favour of her, while 59% view her negatively.

“Meghan almost certainly will not come to Britain with Prince Harry next week,” the expert told the publication.

“It has been clear for years that she was only too relieved to leave Britain as life as a senior working royal proved highly stressful and unsatisfactory for her.

“Since she left, the Sussexes have ruthlessly monetised their royal connections and have done enormous harm to the Royal Family.

“The latest YouGov poll shows her popularity is 21% and those against are 59%.”

Fitzwilliams added that it would be “insane” for Meghan to be a part of Harry and King Charles’ possible reunion, given the sensitivity of the situation.

“Given the sensitivity over a possible meeting with the King and what that might lead to, it would be nothing short of insane for her (Meghan) to accompany Harry.”