Meghan Markle handed a new scathing comparison as the antithesis of duty

Meghan Markle has found herself in the line of fire yet again with a comparison

Hiba Anjum
September 07, 2025

Another comparison has just rocked Meghan Markle, and it involves her being an ‘antithesis’ to the idea of ‘duty’ in itself.

British royal’s expert Hilary Fordwich just offered her two cents on a comment made on the CNN docuseries, America’s Prince, by Ms Tina Brown.

She had said, “There was glamour and elegance. But that came with so much pressure in terms of…the monster of the media…that she fell apart really.”

For those unaware of Ms Carolyn, she was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. both died in a plane crash in 1999 at the ages of 33 and 38 respectively.

Now, in an interview with Fox News Digital, Ms Chard also echoed similar sentiments and said, “There are some similarities between Carolyn and Meghan.”

“I do think they were admired for their glamour. Both were viewed by the fashion industry as the types to admire and follow. They certainly rose to fame by marrying into iconic families.”

Not to mention, “they both experienced media frenzy based mainly on their respective appearances and personalities.” But “it’s difficult for anyone not born into fame to handle the press hounding,” the commentator did note during her chat.

While Carolyn “withdrew completely [from the press], which maintained her mystique.”

According to the commentator, “in contrast, Meghan went … on a publicity tour [after her royal exit]. Her raw ambition for recognition and admiration backfired on her.”

Hence, in the eyes of Ms Chard, “at this juncture, the only proper route for Meghan would be for her to lie low. She’ll never do that, though. Everything that [appears to have] meaning for her is the antithesis of service and devotion to duty.”

