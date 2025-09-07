It ‘would have been' Prince Harry marrying Kate Middleton, shocking verdict drops

News has just come out that suggest that, should things have not worked out between Kate Middleton and Prince William, the would may have seen a different partnership with another royal.

The comment in question has been made by former butler Grant Harrold.

In anticipation for his new book that is said to drop on September 23rd, Harrold sat for an interview and told Us Weekly, that the relationship between Prince Harry and Kate had once been on such good terms that “maybe Harry and her would get together.”

Recalling his own earlier thoughts, following the 2007 breakup between Kate and William Mr Harrold added, “The Prince of Wales and Kate’s separation at the time was only short-lived, as they reconciled in 2008, two years prior to announcing their engagement. Contentious headlines and reports even speculated the then-future couple of going separate ways in 2007 as a possible PR stunt.”

However, Mr Harrold feels the opposite, because he tells the outlet “[Harry and Kate] were best friends.” So much so that “I wouldn’t have put it past Harry thinking, ‘Well, she’s a pretty girl, My brother didn’t want her. I’ll have her.’ That wouldn’t have surprised me at all.”

“It could have been Harry and Catherine easily, I would have thought. But, you know, thankfully [William] got her back,” the former butler also noted, “What I’m trying to say is, that is how close they are.”

According to him, Prince Harry probably tried to convince Prince William “they were such a good couple together.”

“Harry definitely would have said to his brother, ‘You’re crazy.’ I’m sure. I’m convinced of it,” he added.

“We all thought it, you know. We were all thinking, ‘This is mad.’ Because they were such a good couple together.” Before concluding he also added, “and you know, when they separated in 2007, you know, we all wanted [them] to get back together. I was thrilled when they did.”