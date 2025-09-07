'The Conjuring: The Last Rites' creates new record after release

'The Conjuring: The Last Rites' makes record at box office since release

Ed and Lorraine Warren's last film in the Conjuring installment receives a robust response at the box office.



The Conjuring: The Last Rites opens with a strong $83 million in its first weekend. This number breaks the previous record The Nun held in the franchise, with its $53.8 million.

David A. Gross, an analyst at Franchise Entertainment Research, tells Variety, “This is a smash. Horror fans can’t get enough of Lorraine and Ed Warren.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Wilson, who portrays Ed, shares his view on the announced TV show, The Conjuring.

“For 13 years, there’s been The Conjuring series, which is, even though we didn’t direct them or create them or produce them, they’re our babies,” he says to Comic Book.

The star continues, “I don’t know what a Conjuring series is without Ed and Lorraine. So I don’t know what that means, so I can’t even process that. Spinoffs? Hey man, go crazy. You can do 17 Annabelles for all I care."

"And I don’t mean that flippantly. I just don’t know what that would mean. So I can’t … This is the end of the line because that’s what it is," the actor notes.

"It’s so hard to look past this. I know that in real life, sure, Lorraine lived until she was like 90, Ed was in 70s, so yeah, we are not those ages, but for this series, Last Rites, here we go. This is it," Patrick shares.

The Conjuring: The Last Rites is playing in cinemas now.