Eminem reveals near death experience post drug overdose: Report

Photo: Eminem recalls how his love for daughter Hailie changed his life

Eminem has been opening up about the moment that changed his life.

A new report of RadarOnline.com mentioned that the 52-year-old rapper revealed in a new documentary Stans what led him to get sober.

Reportedly, a near-fatal drug overdose became the wake-up call for the rapper to get his act right after years of prescription pill abuse.

“I got into this vicious cycle of, ‘I’m depressed, so I need more pills,’” the Real Slim Shady crooner admitted.

“Then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing. I woke up in the hospital and didn’t know what happened," he explained.

He went on to recall, "I had tubes in me and I couldn’t move — I wanted to get up, but I couldn’t.”

It is pertinent to mention that by that point, Eminem had been taking up to 20 pills a day a habit that started in the late 1990s and lasted until around 2008.

The overdose left those closest to him fearing brain damage and uncertain whether he would ever rap again.

The turning point came when he realized just how much of his family life he was losing.

“I cried because it was like, ‘Oh my God, I missed [Hailie’s guitar recital],’” the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner shared of his now-29-year-old daughter.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘Do you want to miss this again? Do you want to miss everything? If you can’t do it for yourself, at least do it for them.’”

“My writing had gotten terrible,” he confessed.

“I had to find that rhythm again — like rebuilding a muscle,” he remarked in conclusion.