Channing Tatum reveals who he is 'obsessed with'

Channing Tatum shares he is 'afraid' of Kristen Dunst

Channing Tatum shares that he is obsessed with his co-star, with whom he worked in his latest movie, Roofman.



In a chat with People, he reveals that the actress is Kristen Dunst. Her Interview with the Vampire, the star says, is his personal favourite.

"I couldn't imagine doing what she did in that film at the age," the 43-year-old adds. "Everything she's ever done, I've been obsessed with."

The Spider-Man actress's extensive filmography posed challenges for Channing during the shoot.

He explains, "I was so intimidated to work with her — and when I say intimidated, I was afraid. I just wanted her to like me," the Magic Mike actor says with a laugh. "I was like, 'Please like me!'"

Apart from the duo, the movie stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage.

The film's synopsis reads, Roofman is about Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a "former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman."

"After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys 'R' Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move," the logline read.

"But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in," it adds.

Roofman will be out in cinemas on Oct. 10.