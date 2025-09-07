 
Britney Spears real reaction to ex Kevin Federline's memoir news revealed

Britney Spears shares two sons with ex husband Kevin Federline

September 07, 2025

Britney Spears is afraid her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is going to make bombshell claims about their marriage in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

Federline’s memoir is described as a memoir of "fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life – from one of pop culture's most misunderstood figures."

The former DJ and backup dancer had the custody of the couple’s sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden Spears, 18, while Britney was under conservatorship for 13 years.

Promoting his memoir, he wrote, "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."

Now, "Britney is beside herself over this tell-all."

An insider told Radar Online that the Princess of Pop knew "it was in the works but never thought he'd go through with it."

However, if Federline "twists things," the Gimme More singer is "ready to come out swinging with her own version of events."

The singer, 43, is anxious to get a copy of the book early so she can decide what to do as she’s convinced "it's not going to be pretty."

"Kevin's been teasing that he's finally telling his side of the story about what it was like being married to her, and that's set off every alarm bell," the mole added.

Britney Spears has already shared a highly restrained version of her side of things in her own bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, released in October 2023.

