 
Geo News

Scott Wolf estranged wife Kelley Wolf takes major step amid court battle

Scott Wolf's relationship with wife Kelley Wolf has been bruised

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2025

Photo: Scott Wolfs estranged wife Kelley unveils major life decision in wake of court battle
Photo: Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley unveils major life decision in wake of court battle

Kelley Wolf has been seeking treatment as she navigates personal and legal challenges.

The latest report from PEOPLE Magazine confirmed that the 48-year-old has entered a rehabilitation program while facing three misdemeanor charges tied to her ongoing divorce from actor Scott Wolf.

According to court documents and multiple sources, Kelley recently appeared before a district court judge where she shared her plans to begin rehab later this month.

During her arraignment, Kelley addressed the court directly, stating, “I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending a [treatment center] starting on Sept. 12.”

She continued, “This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months — all I wanted to do was leave a marriage. I am excited to go to [the treatment center]."

"I’m looking forward to it. My brother is taking me. It’s fantastic. It’s a great place. I recommend it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so Sept. 12, I will be there for a month. I hope that helps,” she concluded.

The charges include one count of electronic communications harassment, linked to an incident with her estranged husband, 57, on 25th August, as well as two counts of electronically disclosing personal identifying information connected to events the following day.

All three charges have been classified as domestic violence-related by the presiding judge.

Channing Tatum reveals who he is 'obsessed with' video
Channing Tatum reveals who he is 'obsessed with'
Britney Spears real reaction to ex Kevin Federline's memoir news revealed
Britney Spears real reaction to ex Kevin Federline's memoir news revealed
Taylor Swift dubbed as 'major inspiration' for younger generation
Taylor Swift dubbed as 'major inspiration' for younger generation
Channing Tatum reveals why he chose supermax inmate over his own child
Channing Tatum reveals why he chose supermax inmate over his own child
Regina King admits being afraid of cancel culture during Oscar win
Regina King admits being afraid of cancel culture during Oscar win
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son weds Abby Champion
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son weds Abby Champion
'The Conjuring: The Last Rites' creates new record after release
'The Conjuring: The Last Rites' creates new record after release
Lin Manuel Miranda's son's thoughts on 'Hamilton' revealed
Lin Manuel Miranda's son's thoughts on 'Hamilton' revealed