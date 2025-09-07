Scott Wolf estranged wife Kelley Wolf takes major step amid court battle

Photo: Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley unveils major life decision in wake of court battle

Kelley Wolf has been seeking treatment as she navigates personal and legal challenges.

The latest report from PEOPLE Magazine confirmed that the 48-year-old has entered a rehabilitation program while facing three misdemeanor charges tied to her ongoing divorce from actor Scott Wolf.

According to court documents and multiple sources, Kelley recently appeared before a district court judge where she shared her plans to begin rehab later this month.

During her arraignment, Kelley addressed the court directly, stating, “I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending a [treatment center] starting on Sept. 12.”

She continued, “This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months — all I wanted to do was leave a marriage. I am excited to go to [the treatment center]."

"I’m looking forward to it. My brother is taking me. It’s fantastic. It’s a great place. I recommend it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so Sept. 12, I will be there for a month. I hope that helps,” she concluded.

The charges include one count of electronic communications harassment, linked to an incident with her estranged husband, 57, on 25th August, as well as two counts of electronically disclosing personal identifying information connected to events the following day.

All three charges have been classified as domestic violence-related by the presiding judge.