King Charles is worried Prince Harry can ‘sabotage' everything

King Charles understands a lot is at stake as he prepares to meet Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who is set to meet his estranged son in September, knows the set up requires a lot from him on an emotional level.

Royal biographer Tom Bower reveals: “Harry has a huge mountain to overcome.”

He adds: “On a human basis, he used to get on very well with Charles, so particularly from Harry’s perspective, he needs reconciliation. But time is not on their side.”

“There would be huge levels of emotion involved if they meet. Whatever Charles is facing, he would much prefer to have a good relationship with his son, so I’m sure he wants reconciliation. But he must bear in mind that he’s dealing with someone who could sabotage everything and embarrass him enormously.”

“The fear with the court case was that Harry could invent something the King said about the case — and it would cause a constitutional crisis,” Tom claims. “That fear has prevented any meeting until now, but even now the case is over, the fear still remains.”