Meghan Markle showed way to former ‘profession' in scathing rant

Meghan Markle showed way to former ‘profession' in rant

Meghan Markle is urged to go back to acting after her failed career as a lifestyle entrepreneur.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has not did well with the second season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is reminded her glorious acting days.

Culture critics Mary McNamara writes for Los Angeles Times: “I admit to being part of the problem. Season 1 was such an apoplectic-fit-inducing experience — Meghan, sweetheart, you did not invent the frittata, no one likes dried flowers as a garnish and don’t come at moms who put “sugary snacks” in birthday party gift bags while handing a bunch of 5-year-olds some pointy-ass miniature gardening tools instead — that I could barely watch the first two episodes of Season 2.”

She added: “I take no pleasure in hating ‘With Love, Meghan’— Markle is a local gal who inarguably got a very bum deal in her early married life, and I honestly want her to succeed. But maybe she would be better off returning to her previous profession: acting.”

The expert continued: “Her Netflix deal may have been downgraded to ‘first look,’ but it’s a big entertainment company; surely there is something she could do. Here are a few suggestions.”