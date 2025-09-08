Tom Pelphrey calls life with Kaley Cuoco, daughter Matilda 'insane zoo'

Kaley Cuoco’s partner Tom Pelphrey reveals how fatherhood shifted everything

Kaley Cuoco's fiance Tom Pelphrey got candid about life with family and taking over a new role in series Task, also starring Mark Ruffalo.

In a recent interview with People over a zoom call the Big Bang Theory alum's fiance admitted fatherhood changed his priorities.

Expressing his gratitude for his little girl, Matilda, 2, Tom said being a dad with Kaley is the best thing that "happened a little later in life.”

“I would’ve done my best always, but there’s zero part of me that is confused about the order the priorities go in.”

Kaley Cuoco and her daughter Matilda

During the interview with the outlet the toddler crawled into the room, and Tom asked his daughter while showing her soft toy, “Come on in, bud. Hi! Did you leave this?”

“I’ll come out in two minutes. I love you," he told his daughter.

As Kaley and Tom have four family dogs and they were barking in the background during his chat, the 43-year-old actor added, "It’s like an insane zoo here all day, every day."

“We always have some kind of adventure, and there’s usually a nap in the afternoon," he gave a sweet insight into his daily routine with 2-year-old daughter.

“I’ve heard rumors of this 30-minute nap that can change your life. I just can’t pull it off," Tom added with a laugh.

After giving a glimpse into his family life, Tom revealed Kaley was first to read his character, Robbie Pendergrast, in HBO series Task and she praised at the time, saying, "This is one of the best episodes of TV I've ever read."

Tom himself was drawn to the role for "what a big heart he has."

"This guy's working full-time, raising his kids by himself, doesn't have much money, doing whatever he needs to do to take care of his family. And maybe we could say, 'Well, that's not the best way to go about it.' But at the end of the day, he really is trying his best," he gushed over his character, Robbie.