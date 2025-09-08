 
Geo News

Prince William to mark Queen Elizabeth's anniversary on behalf of King Charles

William, Harry reunion seems unlikely as Kensington Palace confirms the Prince of Wales' engagements

By
Syeda Waniya
|

September 08, 2025

Prince William to honour Queen Elizabeth without King Charles
Prince William to honour Queen Elizabeth without King Charles

Prince William is set to honour the late Queen on her death anniversary on behalf of his father King Charles, who’s currently battling cancer.

On Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales will undertake an engagement in Sunningdale to mark Queen Elizabeth’s three-year death anniversary.

Moreover, the future King will visit Spiral SKills, an organization in Lambeth on Tuesday.

He will visit a new mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation, which is launching at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium with the backing from The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that this trip from William to mark Queen’s death anniversary comes amid Charles’ cancer treatment.

On the other hand, this also puts to rest speculation about whether William will meet his estranged brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who will return to London on Monday for the first time in four months.

With William’s royal engagements directly clashing with Harry’s confirmed appearances in the UK, it has been revealed that there will be no possible meeting between the estranged brothers.

How King Charles wrote Prince George fate in golden pen
How King Charles wrote Prince George fate in golden pen
Prince Harry has heartfelt plans for children after UK visit
Prince Harry has heartfelt plans for children after UK visit
It ‘would have been' Prince Harry marrying Kate Middleton, shocking verdict drops
It ‘would have been' Prince Harry marrying Kate Middleton, shocking verdict drops
Prince Harry's reaction to peace talks with King Charles & WellChild awards comes out
Prince Harry's reaction to peace talks with King Charles & WellChild awards comes out
Prince William to replace Buckingham Palace with Windsor as royal hub?
Prince William to replace Buckingham Palace with Windsor as royal hub?
Royal expert on rising speculation over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion
Royal expert on rising speculation over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion
Meghan Markle handed a new scathing comparison as the antithesis of duty
Meghan Markle handed a new scathing comparison as the antithesis of duty
Prince Harry's UK visit includes two causes close to heart: Report
Prince Harry's UK visit includes two causes close to heart: Report