Prince William to mark Queen Elizabeth's anniversary on behalf of King Charles

Prince William to honour Queen Elizabeth without King Charles

Prince William is set to honour the late Queen on her death anniversary on behalf of his father King Charles, who’s currently battling cancer.

On Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales will undertake an engagement in Sunningdale to mark Queen Elizabeth’s three-year death anniversary.

Moreover, the future King will visit Spiral SKills, an organization in Lambeth on Tuesday.

He will visit a new mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation, which is launching at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium with the backing from The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that this trip from William to mark Queen’s death anniversary comes amid Charles’ cancer treatment.

On the other hand, this also puts to rest speculation about whether William will meet his estranged brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who will return to London on Monday for the first time in four months.

With William’s royal engagements directly clashing with Harry’s confirmed appearances in the UK, it has been revealed that there will be no possible meeting between the estranged brothers.