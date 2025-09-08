 
Geo News

Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs

Ariana Grande stole the spotlight at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, dazzling in four different black-and-white outfits while picking up three trophies

By
Syeda Zahra Shamil
|

September 08, 2025

Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs
Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs

Ariana Grande made sure all eyes were on her at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, dazzling in four different outfits throughout the night.

The 32-year-old pop superstar wasn’t hosting the show, but with seven nominations and multiple stage appearances, she still treated fans to a series of dramatic looks, all staying within a black-and-white color palette.

Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs
Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs

According to Daily Mail, Grande kicked off the evening on the red carpet in a retro-inspired black polka dot gown with a peplum waistline. 

Later, she appeared in a semi-sheer black and white gown to accept the Best Pop Award for Brighter Days Again, thanking her fans, her father Edward Butera, her collaborators, and in a lighthearted moment, “my therapist and gay people.”

Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs

The fashion spectacle continued as Grande slipped into a ballerina-inspired white mini dress with a tulle skirt and sleek bun while accepting the night’s top honor, Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead

Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs

Moreover, she also wowed in a glittering black gown with tulle straps during another stage appearance.

In total, Grande took home three Moon Person trophies, Video of the Year, Best Pop Video, and Best Long Form Video, all for Brighter Days Ahead.

As per the outlet, she was also nominated across multiple technical categories, underscoring the project’s sweeping impact.

Russell Crowe, Rami Malek drop historical drama 'Nuremberg' at TIFF 2025
Russell Crowe, Rami Malek drop historical drama 'Nuremberg' at TIFF 2025
Lady Gaga honors fiancé Michael Polansky in tearful VMAs speech video
Lady Gaga honors fiancé Michael Polansky in tearful VMAs speech
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie under fire over reaction to Tate McRae's performance
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie under fire over reaction to Tate McRae's performance
2025 MTV VMAs: Complete winner list
2025 MTV VMAs: Complete winner list
Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter dominates VMAs 2025 with Best Album win video
Sabrina Carpenter dominates VMAs 2025 with Best Album win
Mariah Carey wins big at MTV VMAs 2025
Mariah Carey wins big at MTV VMAs 2025
Jesse Jo Stark insists 'love's not dead' with Yungblud
Jesse Jo Stark insists 'love's not dead' with Yungblud