Ariana Grande stuns with four wardrobe changes at the 2025 VMAs

Ariana Grande made sure all eyes were on her at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, dazzling in four different outfits throughout the night.

The 32-year-old pop superstar wasn’t hosting the show, but with seven nominations and multiple stage appearances, she still treated fans to a series of dramatic looks, all staying within a black-and-white color palette.

According to Daily Mail, Grande kicked off the evening on the red carpet in a retro-inspired black polka dot gown with a peplum waistline.

Later, she appeared in a semi-sheer black and white gown to accept the Best Pop Award for Brighter Days Again, thanking her fans, her father Edward Butera, her collaborators, and in a lighthearted moment, “my therapist and gay people.”

The fashion spectacle continued as Grande slipped into a ballerina-inspired white mini dress with a tulle skirt and sleek bun while accepting the night’s top honor, Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead.

Moreover, she also wowed in a glittering black gown with tulle straps during another stage appearance.

In total, Grande took home three Moon Person trophies, Video of the Year, Best Pop Video, and Best Long Form Video, all for Brighter Days Ahead.

As per the outlet, she was also nominated across multiple technical categories, underscoring the project’s sweeping impact.