Jason Bateman gets major support amid new Netflix movie

Jason Bateman's latest movie 'Black Rabbit' premiered at TIFF

September 08, 2025

Jason Bateman's family boosts him at 'Black Rabbit' premiere

In Netflix's latest film, Black Rabbit, Jason Bateman stars alongside Jude Law in a story of two brothers entangled in the world of crime.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, as photos from the event show the Ozark star with his family, including his wife, Amanda Anka, and their two daughters, who are there to cheer him on the red carpet.

Earlier, the 56-year-old at the Tudum event reflected on the film's plot, saying, "It's really about these brothers who love each other but don't match -- one's a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that."

He continued, "Everybody's either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it's kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they're really exciting to be around."

Black Rabbit's logline reads, “Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers around two brothers who learn just how far family, and the pursuit of success, can push them to the edge."

"Jake Friedkin (Law) is the charismatic owner of The Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York," the synopsis said.

"But when his brother, Vince (Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built," it added.

"Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit.”

Black Rabbit will land on Netflix on Sept. 18.

