Alex Warren takes home his first VMAs trophy: 'I'm about to cry'

Alex Warren wins Best New Artist trophy at 2025 MTV VMAs

Alex Warren appeared overwhelmed as he won his Best New Artist trophy at the 2025 Video Music Awards on Sunday.

When he received the news on the red carpet, the 24-year-old singer stood silently for about 10 seconds.

"I truly did not ... thank you so much. What the?" he told pre-show cohost Nessa at the red carpet. "I was totally ready for (fellow best new artist nominee) Sombr to be here."

"I don't even know what to say to you right now. I pooped twice today; I might go for a third. I'm about to cry," continued the Save You a Seat hitmaker.

"I don't know; this is amazing. Thank you so much!" added Alex.

The Before You Leave Me crooner later took the stage at UBS Arena and delivered a soulful performance.

Shortly after winning the Best New Artist award, Alex took to his Instagram handle to thank his wife and fans.

"The fact that I’m typing this is insane… best new artist. WOW. Thank you so much but especially to my beautiful wife. I wouldn’t be the artist or the man I am today without her and I’m so thankful that I’m able to share these amazing memories with her," he penned while sharing snapshots of her stunning performance at the awards night.

"Thank you everyone for believing in me and voting for me. I will never forget this and I’m just so thankful for all of you. I LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU!!!" he added.



