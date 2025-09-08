King Charles believes it's the right time to meet Prince Harry

King Charles thinks now is time to end Prince Harry feud

King Charles has reportedly agreed to meet his estranged son Prince Harry amid ongoing cancer treatment.

While Prince William has rejected the idea of reconciling with his estranged brother the Duke of Sussex, according to insiders, Charles is ready to meet his son.

Sources told Mirror that now there’s determination to reconcile from both Harry and Charles’ sides. “It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen” they stated.

They added, "Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.”

“For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach," the source noted. "After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step."

The source went on to add, "This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings - it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son.”

The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue," the source shared.

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal role in 2020, has previously expressed his desire to reconcile with his family. He told BBC that he would “love” to reconcile the royal family.