Prince Harry leaking to media in bid to see King Charles: Ex-butler

Prince Harry is turning to press to reach King Charles amid UK trip

Prince Harry is using the media to reach out to King Charles as he lands in the UK for a four-day trip, according to a former royal butler.

The ex-butler Jack Stooks claimed he believes the Duke of Sussex is struggling to reconnect with the Royal family behind the scenes.

Speaking with GB News, Stooks said Harry seems “desperate to get back into the fold” but has resorted to leaking his intentions through the press in hopes of securing a meeting with his father.

"I do think that the King should see him,” Stooks said.

He continued, "You know, the problem we've had in the past is Harry's desperate to try and get back into the fold, and he's now found that the only way he can try and say that is through the press or trying to leak it to somebody, saying he's desperate to try and see his father.”

Stooks went on to defend Harry’s recent comment about not knowing how long the King has left, calling it “a normal thing to say.”

"I know he said at the time that he didn't know how long his dad had left. Well, that is quite a normal thing to say,” he said.