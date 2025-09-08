Prince Harry using King Charles illness to push selfish demands

Prince Harry has changed and is testing royal boundaries: Expert

A royal expert has criticised Prince Harry for making what she sees as selfish and unreasonable demands ahead of a possible meeting with King Charles.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, royal biographer Angela Levin recalled the time spent with the Duke of Sussex in the past.

She said he was once kind and charming, but believes he has changed, adding that she believes Harry is using his Charles’ illness to push for conditions like private security, press restrictions, and the return of Meghan Markle’s royal title.

"I spent 15 months with him and he was absolutely lovely—but that’s all gone now. He used to be really nice, but now it seems like he just wants to get his own back,” she said.

The expert continued, “I think that’s what Meghan is telling him to do, and whatever Meghan tells him, he does.”

She further suggested that families hit a “reset button” when someone becomes seriously ill, realising that “time is limited.”

“Prince Harry’s father is in that position right now,” she said, adding, “Yet Harry’s attitude hasn’t changed—it’s actually worse.”

Sharing the Duke of Sussex’s alleged demands to Charles before a possible reunion, she said, “He’s reportedly made three demands: first, that his father personally pay for security for all four of them.

“Second, that Buckingham Palace handle the press so that only friendly coverage is allowed, especially for Meghan; and third, that Meghan be granted the HRH title again, and that everyone bows or curtsies to her.”

Further speaking on Charles’ health, she added, “As for his health, it’s the type of cancer that doesn’t go away, but can be managed for years with proper care. Still, it’s exhausting and stressful.”

“The King doesn’t need someone—who may be nearly 40 but behaves like a boy—making demands and shouting about what must be done. Harry shouldn’t even be bringing these things up right now."