 
Geo News

Howard Stern breaks silence over leaving SiriusXM rumours

For a while, fans have anticipated the statement Howard Stern was going to make on his show

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Howard Stern gets honest about leaving SiriusXM rumours
Howard Stern gets honest about leaving SiriusXM rumours

The Howard Stern Show has been hinting at a potentially shocking decision for quite some time: whether host Howard Stern is leaving his long-time network, SiriusXM.

"I know this is not the voice you expected to hear," the Bravo host says, describing the "surreal moment" as he begins the show and telling the listeners that the channel would now be called "Andy 100."

He continues, “I know you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go."

"This was supposed to be a cleaner hand off, I’m kind of winging it," he shares, explaining Howard's message that "after you do whatever healing needs to happen, you will come back stronger than ever."

However, it was a prank, the radio host says as he included Andy Cohen in his act. Thanking the latter, Howard states, “I’m very happy at Sirius."

Despite this, the 71-year-old's contract's future at the network remains unclear, as he did not announce a renewal of his deal, which is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding guest list exposed after Paris Hilton slip
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding guest list exposed after Paris Hilton slip
Justin Bieber leaves wife Hailey shaken with his new 'fascination'
Justin Bieber leaves wife Hailey shaken with his new 'fascination'
Matthew McConaughey reveals how a year in Australia transformed his life
Matthew McConaughey reveals how a year in Australia transformed his life
Selena Gomez melts hearts with sweet words for Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez melts hearts with sweet words for Benny Blanco
Debby Ryan announces first pregnancy
Debby Ryan announces first pregnancy
Dua Lipa celebrates 'incredible' two nights in Chicago
Dua Lipa celebrates 'incredible' two nights in Chicago
Macaulay Culkin supports goddaughter Paris Jackson amid heartbreak
Macaulay Culkin supports goddaughter Paris Jackson amid heartbreak
Yungblud honours Ozzy Osbourne with iconic VMA tribute
Yungblud honours Ozzy Osbourne with iconic VMA tribute