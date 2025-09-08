Howard Stern breaks silence over leaving SiriusXM rumours

Howard Stern gets honest about leaving SiriusXM rumours

The Howard Stern Show has been hinting at a potentially shocking decision for quite some time: whether host Howard Stern is leaving his long-time network, SiriusXM.



"I know this is not the voice you expected to hear," the Bravo host says, describing the "surreal moment" as he begins the show and telling the listeners that the channel would now be called "Andy 100."

He continues, “I know you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go."

"This was supposed to be a cleaner hand off, I’m kind of winging it," he shares, explaining Howard's message that "after you do whatever healing needs to happen, you will come back stronger than ever."

However, it was a prank, the radio host says as he included Andy Cohen in his act. Thanking the latter, Howard states, “I’m very happy at Sirius."

Despite this, the 71-year-old's contract's future at the network remains unclear, as he did not announce a renewal of his deal, which is set to expire at the end of 2025.