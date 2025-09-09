 
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she feels 'lucky' as Izzy's stepmom

The actress and businesswoman made rare confession about stepdaughter Izzy Falchuk

Maliha Javed
September 09, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting emotional on stepdaughter Izzy Falchuk's special day.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to mark her stepdaughter's Izzy's 21st birthday.

In the celebratory post, the Goop Founder posted a sweet snap of Izzy along with a heartwarming caption, showing an insight into her deep bond with the young lady.

The Iron Man actress confessed in the birthday tribute that her stepdaughter had taught her so much about "love."

"Happy birthday my snizzle," Gwyneth wrote over the photo shared to now-expired Stories.

"You have taught me so much about love," the proud stepmom of two gushed. "I am lucky to be your stepmom. @izzyfalchuk."

For the unversed, Izzy and stepson Brody are husband Brad Falchuk's kids from his previous marriage.

She is also mom to 21-year-old daughter, Apple and 19-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with her ex husband Chris Martin.

In a previous episode of her The goop Podcast, Gwyneth discussed about her experience of the blended family with her husband, Brad.

Recalling one of the nights before their boys were leaving for college, their kids had a really good time together.

"They were so...yapping with each [other] and having such a good time, and we were sitting at them just looking over at them being like, 'Oh my gosh. It worked,' " Brad reflected at the time.

"It worked, right? But we would never have believed it would have worked — it was gonna work — early on," he added. "But with that consistency and with the belief in what the truth was, worked for us."

