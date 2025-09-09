Leonardo DiCaprio reveals truth about 'best buds' bond with Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio opens up about their surprising friendship

Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio onscreen chemistry in their new movie, One Battle After Another, hit different but off-screen, they became instant friends.

In a recent chat with The New York Times on Monday, September 8, the costars revealed that their friendship started long before filming.

When asked how Taylor was cast as Perfidia, DiCaprio said, “I’ve known Teyana for a long time.”

“Paul and I were talking about who would play this lightning rod of a character that was a radical but also somebody that was able to manipulate,” he explained. “The echoes of her character reverberate throughout the entire movie, and every character is emotionally scarred by Perfidia.”

The Titanic star added, “So we knew we needed to get somebody that could be not only bold and outspoken, but bring that improvisational talent of truth in the moment…She just embodied that character in a way that I don’t think anyone else could. We’re all left as carnage after she comes onscreen, picking up the pieces of our lives.”

Taylor revealed how their friendship began: “Funny thing: Me and Leo actually met at Diana Ross’s birthday party some years back and instantly became best buds. That’s my wingman, my partner in crime!”

In the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed action-thriller the actors' off screen bond has clearly translated into on screen chemistry.