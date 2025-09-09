Dwayne Johnson hails Emily Blunt as ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'

Emily Blunt earns rare praise from Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson tugged at some heartstrings as he shared rare insights into sweet bond with costar Emily Blunt.

During a recent Q&A session at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the WWE star lifted the lid over his soul-connecting bond with The Smashing Machine costars Blunt.

The pair was asked in an "In Conversation with..." panel about their bond, Johnson, who is also known by his ring name The Rock, took the opportunity and gushed over Blunt.

Johnson said he "want(s) to give Emily her flowers too. She is one of the greatest actors of our time — of all time.

"And also one of my best friends," the Rock noted of the Devil Wears Parada star.

“In order to go to the place we were going to go, you have to have love, and then you have to have trust. And the love and the trust then allow for vulnerability. We could not have done that without this love and trust and vulnerability that we have," the wrestler-turned-actor noted.

“I want to thank you, because you are the greatest,” he added.