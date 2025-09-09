Buckingham Palace reaches the 'end of an era': 'No offense to King Charles'

An expert has just taken a trip down memory lane to recount the days of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

The expert in question is Neil Clark, and he penned this piece for Express UK.

He started by recalling the sheer ‘upheavals’ that followed and was quoted saying, “Looking back from the vantage point of the Queen’s triumphant Platinum Jubilee of June 2022, who could have predicted the upheavals that lay ahead?”

Because in his eyes “these changes have had much more of an impact because they happened in a country which was renowned for its stability. After all, we had the same monarch for 70 years.”

Despite the writer acknowledging “the Queen wasn’t going to live forever, and we were going to have to face life without her at some point.”

But he admitted, wearing his own heart on his sleeve, “to me and, I suspect many others – and I mean no disrespect to King Charles and Queen Camilla who have settled into their new roles admirably – it still feels rather unreal and unsettling that our old Monarch is no longer here.”

With all this in the rearview he also posed a question and asked “without her, is it any wonder a sense of disorientation and dislocation remains?

It didn’t end there, because in his concluding remarks Mr Clark noted, “Yes, the Queen’s death did mark the end of an era. The second Elizabethan age, which ushered in the 'White Heat' of British science and technology, The Beatles, The Stones and the Swinging Sixties.”

Because “it helped make Britain one of the most admired countries on earth. Our young Queen was the very epitome of Royal panache.”