Miles Teller weighs in on pal Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Miles Teller reacts to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Miles Teller has finally shared his thoughts on friend Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce.

"Anytime you find the person you want to spend forever with, that's such exciting news," the 38-year-old actor told E! News on Sunday at the TIFF premiere of his new film Eternity.

"That's the first step of life-long companionship," added Miles.

When asked if he and wife Keleigh Teller would double-date with Taylor and Travis, the actor replied, "Yeah."

For those unversed, Miles and Keleigh have been friends with Taylor for several years.

On the professional front, Miles is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Eternity.

In the highly anticipated romantic comedy, the American actor portrays a man who fights for his wife in the afterlife after she reunites with her first love.

"I love an ordinary love, you know?" Miles responded when asked about portraying an everyday love story during the film's Q&A after the screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"I grew up with a lot of men who were, you know, devoted to their wife and were always going to try and make her happy, and her happiness was his happiness," continued the Top Gun: Maverick star.

Miles added, "I just thought this [film] was a beautiful way to take a peek behind the curtain of people that you just passed in the grocery store, people that kind of stuck it out. And it just affected me greatly, honestly, when I read the script."

Eternity is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 14.