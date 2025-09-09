Prince Harry makes big promise for Lilibet, Archie in Britain

Prince Harry has received special gifts for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after he returned to UK on Monday.

Prince Harry arrived in UK for Wellchild Awards, however, Archie and Lilibet stayed in US with Meghan Markle.

The 20th annual WellChild Awards brought together an extraordinary community of children, families, and supporters to celebrate resilience, courage, and the transformative power of care.

The charity shared photos of Prince Harry, saying “What an incredible evening we’ve had. Our winners met WellChild Patron Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, chatted with each other and mingled with the stars.

“They’ve collected their awards and had an unforgettable night.”

According to the GB News, as they sat together, Grace handed Harry a gift bag containing two personalised football tops made out to Archie and Lilibet.

"Best gift ever, thank you so much," a touched Harry responded as he held up the presents.

Prince Harry promised, "This is so cool, it's going to make them so happy."

The speakers at the ceremony emphasized that while celebrating 20 years of achievement is important, WellChild’s mission has never been more crucial. The growing need for support services means the charity must continue expanding its reach and impact. The call went out for continued collaboration – through support, awareness, and action – to advance this vital work.