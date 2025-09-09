 
Peter Dinklage calls 'Roofman' set a 'gold mine' for him

September 09, 2025

Peter Dinklage gets candid about latest 'Roofman' movie

Parts of Roofman, the new film of Peter Dinklage, are shot on the set in a Toys "R" Us store, a chain of toy stores in Canada.

The Game of Thrones alum plays a store manager, but outside of the role, he says the shooting at the site was particularly useful for him and his cast.

Explaining why, Peter says he and his co-stars Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst are parents, so "for all of us with children, it was a gold mine because they really filled that Toys "R" Us."

He shares the set was a renovated, though abandoned, store, "It was an abandoned old Toys "R" Us that they renovated and made it into a present day back in the film time Toys "R" Us. And yeah, that was our wrap gift."

The Roofman's synopsis reads that it "follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman."

"After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move."

"But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in," the logline said.

Roofman bows out in theatres Oct. 10.

