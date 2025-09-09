King Charles fails to invite Prince Harry to palace despite ‘missing' him dearly

King Charles still has not invited Prince Harry as he Duke hopes for reunion

Prince Harry is still awaiting an invite from King Charles to meet him upon his return to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex paid a private tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the third anniversary of her death, which has sparked fresh speculation about a possible reconciliation with the royal family.

While the visit may suggest Harry is open to mending ties, royal commentator Grant Harrold, former butler to the monarch, believes a reunion remains unlikely due to deep-rooted trust issues.

Speaking to the New York Post, Harrold said the King misses his son, but Prince William remains cautious as he fears that Harry could use any interactions to his advantage.

Harrold told the publication, “There are trust issues there, but the king misses his son [Harry].”

“William is worried that with the stuff Harry has said, he could use it to his advantage again … like he’s already done,” he added.

"I think, sadly, they don’t trust him. It’s a shame, because Harry wants them to.”