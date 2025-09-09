Prince William to take major decision about Harry's UK trips after becoming King

Prince William’s firm stance on Prince Harry could end all hopes of royal reunions

Prince William is expected to limit or even ban Prince Harry’s visits to the UK once he becomes king, according to royal expert.

According to Daily Mail, royal commentator Amanda Platell claimed that the Prince of Wales holds strong feelings of dislike about his brother unlike King Charles.

She noted that William feels deeply betrayed by his younger brother’s actions, which could lead to stricter boundaries between them.

Platell also pointed to William’s recent unavailability to meet Harry as a clear signal that tensions remain high between the feuding brothers.

She said that unlike King Charles, William "can never – and should never – forget the betrayal inflicted on him by his younger brother.”

After becoming the King, Harry’s trips to the UK will likely be "rare or non-existent,” Platell made a shocking claim.

Speaking about how William scheduled back-to-back royal engagements during the same days as Harry’s UK visit, she said, "Of course William could have found the time to see Harry if he had wanted to.”

“As things stand, I doubt that California-dreaming Harry will even be invited to William’s coronation, when it comes,” she speculated.

"For if there is one thing I have noticed in the future King, having observed him all his 43 years, it’s that he is a man who truly lives by Queen Elizabeth’s great maxim: ‘Never complain, never explain’. And more than that: never forget, either."