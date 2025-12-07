King Charles stuns photographer with energy: 'He’s everywhere at once'

King Charles is powering through his royal duties with such remarkable energy that even a seasoned royal photographer is struggling to keep up.

Chris Jackson, one of the most trusted lenses behind the Royal Family’s most intimate moments, revealed on Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Weekend that the monarch appears to be doing extraordinarily well following his cancer diagnosis.

Jackson, who has captured everything from royal births to state occasions, admitted that while he maintains professionalism, the emotional weight of some moments is impossible to ignore.

He reflected on witnessing both the King and Princess Kate navigate their respective cancer diagnoses, calling those periods “challenging” yet deeply inspiring.

“There have been challenges in recent years,” Jackson said, referencing the transition after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“Seeing how the King and Princess Catherine bounced back from difficult times has been incredible.”

But his most striking observation was about Charles’s current pace. “Even keeping up with the King today is really hard work,” he joked.

“He’s working left, right and centre with so many engagements.”

King Charles seems determined to show he’s very much still in command and certainly keeping his photographers on their toes.

After being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February last year, he has offered the occasional hint at how he’s doing.

In September, he gave an understated update, telling well-wishers he was feeling “not too bad.”

By May, a senior royal aide revealed that the King was “managing” his illness and determined to live life as “normal as possible.”