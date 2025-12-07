Prince William takes wise step to prepare future monarch George

Prince William takes wise decision for future monarch George

Prince William let the second in line to the throne, Prince George, shine, which appears to be his and Princess Kate's way of introducing their firstborn to his future crucial role.

The Waleses made it to the headlines on December 5 with their joint appearance at Kate Middleton's annual Christmas Carol Service.

Dressed in green attire, Catherine was captured welcoming her guests and her little family in Westminster Abbey.

William, alongside George, Charlotte and Louis, made an appearance in a matching colour scheme to support Princess Kate.

Speaking of their body language, Judi James told the Mirror, "Each year we see a new dynamic to the family line-up as the children grow up and the status, and even power signals, between them change and evolve."

This year, the Prince of Wales stepped back to let George take the lead when they arrived at the royal event.

"George has looked slightly shy in the past, and William’s technique here seems to be to gradually take the ‘stabilisers off’ by hanging back to allow George to walk ahead with authentic confidence rather than being nudged to the front," Judi shared.