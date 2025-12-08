Meghan Markle addresses the confusion as family drama spirals

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her family ever since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is scrambling to keep the public record straight as her family feud suddenly spirals out of control.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex suddenly found herself back into another public fallout with her father Thomas and her half-sister, Samantha, both of whom she has completely cut off ever since they “staged” some paparazzi photographs of Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding. This time, Meghan is being accused of lying about reaching out to her father amid his leg amputation surgery, with her sister calling Meghan’s claim a “PR stunt.”

What ensued was a manic back-and-forth between the family, though not directly but through either their spokespersons or a very fiery twitter rant. And now, Meghan is coming forward with receipts.

It all began on Thursday, December 4, when Meghan’s brother revealed to the Daily Mail that Thomas has had a three-hour surgery to amputate his left leg after a blood clot blocked circulation. On Friday, Meghan’s spokesperson told Page Six that she has “reached out” to her father. Hours later, Samantha took to X to shut down that claim in a series of angry tweets.

“Houston there’s been no contact… Time to stop the PR b******* Medusa,” wrote Samantha in one post. In another, she implied that if the Suits actress really cared about their father, then Thomas would be “on a private jet and put into one of the best hospitals in the United States for care.”

The next day, Thomas spoke to a Daily Mail journalist in his hospital bed in the Philippines, saying he was “confused” by widespread reports that his daughter had “reached out” to contact him. He then pleaded, “I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband [Prince Harry] too.”

The outlet also challenged Meghan’s claim that she had reached out through email, pointing out that it was on an address that family members confirm Thomas hasn’t used for five years.

But Meghan is standing firm as her family paints her a liar, with a source close to Meghan providing GB News with the exact time and date of the email: 11:53 am Pacific Time on December 5. She also allegedly “received no bounce-back email, suggesting the email address is still active.”

As for a phone call, it appears that Meghan has lost Thomas’ phone number despite him never changing it “so she could always get in touch with me.”

Regardless, Meghan’s source tells GB News that they have attempted to resolve the “confusion” with the Daily Mail, asking their journalist to give her Thomas’ number again.

The last resort for Meghan would have been to contact the hospital directly, but GB News says that she doesn’t know which hospital he is in. Meanwhile, a hospital source told the Daily Mail “If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here we would’ve known… We would love to see the duchess here in the Philippines!”