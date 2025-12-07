Princess Kate's gesture surprises fellow cancer survivor Jessie J

Princess Kate empathises with Jessie J while meeting at the Royal Variety Performance last month

Princess Kate broke royal protocol last month when she was photographed hugging fellow cancer survivor Jessie J at the Royal Variety Performance, which she attended with Prince William.

Reflecting on the encounter during her Dec. 5 appearance on Good Morning America, the powerhouse singer, 37, admitted she didn’t expect such a warm moment from the future queen. Jessie remembered Kate telling her, “I know you’ve gone through a tough time,” referencing Jessie’s recent breast cancer battle.

“I know you have, too,” replied Jessie, referencing Kate’s own battle with an unspecified form of cancer, which she announced in March 2024.

Both women have since completed treatment — Kate announced her remission in January 2025, while Jessie underwent surgery in June. So when they met at the Royal Variety Performance in London on November 19, there was an instant understanding between them. And even though royal protocol typically limits greetings to a handshake, the Princess of Wales didn’t hesitate to embrace Jessie in the moment.

Jessie recalled, “I said, ‘I just want to let you know, mom to mom, cancer survivor to cancer survivor, I see you and I feel you. Can I give you a hug? And she said, ‘Of course you can.”

The Bang Bang hitmaker added, “I’m grateful that she received it in the way it was meant.”