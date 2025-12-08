Prince Harry receives good news from UK as much-anticipated reunion looms

Prince Harry received some delightful news from the UK as his hopes to return with his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seem on the horizon.

The Duke of Sussex secured a major win after years of struggle for his police protection since his exit from the royal family. Harry had written a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to request for a risk reassessment after he faced a security threat during his September visit this year.

The Home Office had ordered a review of the decision that stripped King Charles’s younger son of his 24-hour armed police protection on visits to the UK. This will be the first time in six years that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) will be obliging with the request, according to a report by The Sun.

It is possible that if the decision is rule in Harry's favour, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could finally meet their grandfather King Charles in person.

Harry had been left upset and furious when he had learned that his security detail was immediately removed after he announced the decision to live independently from the Firm. He had claimed that had been the royal at a high-risk and “overnight” he was taken off the list.

During his interview with the BBC, after losing his security appeal in May against the Home Office, Harry had called the whole thing an “establishment stitch-up”.

Prince Harry also claimed that it was due to the case that the King wasn’t speaking to him. They finally reunited after nearly two years of no contact in September.

Two independent security breach incidents during his UK incident compelled him to write a letter to the newly-installed Home Secretary.

“The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,” a government spokesman said. “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

The case is currently under investigation. A decision is expected next month from the government body.