Prince William passes the Homelessness torch to Prince George

Prince William is hoping to pass on his passion for helping the homeless to the next generation, planning to take his 12-year-old son, Prince George, to meet those supported by his charity work.

Inspired by a childhood visit to a shelter with Princess Diana at age 11, William has spent two decades championing Centrepoint, and now he wants George to see firsthand the people and stories behind his efforts.

A royal source told The Mail on Sunday: “He talks to George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness a lot.

He’s incredibly passionate and is keen for George to meet some of the brilliant people who inspired him to create Homewards.”

To mark 20 years as Centrepoint patron, the Prince will be celebrated at a special party on Tuesday, complete with a decadent chocolate cake from Juliet Sear, the baker behind Prince Harry’s 30th birthday cake and the towering confection in Netflix’s Matilda the Musical.

The “ultimate chocolate brownie cake” boasts a dense, fudgy, truffle-like centre coated in chocolate ganache buttercream, a fitting treat for the lifelong chocoholic.

William’s flagship initiative, Homewards, launched in 2023, aims to reduce homelessness over five years.

Centrepoint CEO Seyi Obakin OBE revealed the Prince will also be presented with a montage of never before seen photos capturing his two decades of hands-on service.