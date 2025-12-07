Prince William disappoints King Charles once again during special Christmas time

Prince William has disappointed King Charles once again during the most festive time of the year.

This time by planning to scrap one of the Royal Family’s quirkiest Christmas rituals when he becomes King: the bargain-bin gift giving tradition at Sandringham.

The long standing custom sees royals lining up by rank to receive £5 joke presents from a trestle table, a ceremony presided over by the monarch and observed with military precision.

But according to insiders, William has never been fond of the hierarchy-heavy spectacle.

The strict ordering extends to every part of the festive gathering from black tie Christmas Eve dinners timed to the minute, to bedroom assignments that place senior royals closest to the action and junior relatives near the servants’ quarters.

Even Zara Tindall, one of William’s favourite cousins, finds herself at the back of the queue thanks to lacking an HRH title, something that reportedly irks the future King.

The Prince and Princess of Wales prefer a far more relaxed Christmas, inspired by the lively Middleton family celebrations at Anmer Hall.

Friends say they enjoy the “happy chaos” of everyone diving into their gifts at once with no pecking order required.

William has made no secret of wanting a more modern, down-to-earth monarchy.