Prince William warned not to inherit Andrew's house for 'uncomfortable' past

Prince William may one day inherit more than the throne and he could also be left to clean up a brewing royal rental scandal.

As MPs from the powerful Public Accounts Committee prepare to probe the Crown Estate, questions over peppercorn rent deals enjoyed by several royals are threatening to make things decidedly uncomfortable within palace walls.

The inquiry follows public outrage over Andrew’s now-infamous arrangement at Royal Lodge, where the disgraced duke was reportedly paying barely anything to live in a sprawling Windsor mansion.

After losing his titles in October, the former Duke also lost his cutprice royal residence, sparking a wider investigation into whether taxpayers have been short changed.

But Andrew isn’t the only one under scrutiny. With revelations that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also benefit from peppercorn rent deals, royal expert Jennie Bond says the days of cosy royal arrangements may be numbered.

“Although the family won’t be jumping for joy at the idea of a comprehensive rent review, they’ll have to accept it’s long overdue,” royal expert Jennie Bond The Mirror.

She added that the monarchy’s property empire could soon face a drastic downsizing and that William, when he becomes king, might be the one forced to swing the axe.

“For now, though,” she noted, “they’ll simply have to accept that their rents are being scrutinised.”

The disgraced royal is expected to forfeit £500,000 in compensation after agreeing to surrender his lease on Royal Lodge.